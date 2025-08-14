St. Pete Residents Could See A Hike In Their Water Bill

St. Petersburg residents might soon pay more for utilities. Bills could go up 8.53% for regular service and 8.78% for reclaimed water this fall, if city council gives the green light.

The city needs $614 million to fix aging water systems. Officials will first show the plan in mid-August, with a chance for public feedback on September 4.

Monthly bills will jump highest for people who can't get reclaimed water. This is the first big rate change in years for the quarter-million people living in this Florida coastal city.

Mayor Ken Welch says needed upgrades are behind the likely 8-10% increase. The money will go toward fixing old infrastructure across the city's system.

However, this increase will be a toll on residents and small businesses as cost of living is already increasing. "I mean, I love living in St Pete, but you know, things get too expensive. It is expensive to live here now" said Kim Towey to Fox 13 News.

Recent hurricanes showed big problems in city systems. After storms Helene and Milton hit, some homes got shocking bills up to $10,000.

"I do basically believe that it's better to pay for infrastructure... I do believe you want to stay ahead of infrastructure rather than behind it because it has detrimental effects," said Gordon Brown to St. Pete Catalyst.

Officials picked hiking utility rates over raising property taxes. While tax changes need voter approval, the council can change utility rates on its own.

Storm and wastewater systems are the main focus. Recent storms made it clear - these old systems need updates now.

By fixing things now, the council hopes to avoid expensive emergency repairs later. This work is part of St. Pete's bigger plan to build stronger city systems.