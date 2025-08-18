Contests
After Hurricane Erin Passes The NHC is Watching New Wave in Atlantic

At 8 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Erin ramped up to a Category 4 storm with winds raging at 130 mph. The dangerous system moves northwest at 13 mph, sitting at 23.1N and 70.5W.

The good news is that the storm is not expected to make landfall in the U.S., or anywhere. The bad news is towering 20-foot waves forced officials to tell residents to leave parts of Hatteras Island, North Carolina.

This first Atlantic hurricane of 2025 now covers a huge area. Strong winds reach 70 nautical miles out, while tropical storm conditions spread 200 nautical miles from its 30-mile-wide eye.

Well beyond its center, the storm kicks up dangerous waters. Strong rip currents will hit beaches from the U.S. East Coast to Atlantic Canada and the Bahamas.

After reaching Category 5 on Saturday, the storm lost power. But Monday morning brought new strength as it moved northwest.

Three thousand miles away, weather experts watch another possible threat in the central Atlantic. This new system has a 50% chance of growing within a week. So way too early to tell, but something to keep an eye on this week.

IF/when the next Atlantic storm forms, it will take the name Fernand.

