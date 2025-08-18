Contests
Play Geno's Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Bier Fest Brew & BBQ Fest

Enjoy delicious brews and soar on epic coasters during Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, Busch Gardens' beer-inspired food festival.

Enjoy delicious brews and soar on epic coasters during Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, Busch Gardens’ beer-inspired food festival. Listen this week for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets!

ALL-NEW this year, Bier Fest Brews & BBQ runs Fridays through Sundays, July 25 – September 1, including Labor Day. Enjoy bold BBQ flavors, refreshing craft brews, and lively tunes in a festive atmosphere. Each weekend features a rotating selection of 30 to 40 craft beers, handpicked from over 40 breweries offering a variety of flavors and styles to explore throughout the festival!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 08/18-08/22/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/18-08/22/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Bier Fest Brews & BBQ
  • Prize Value: : $629.89
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
