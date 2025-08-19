Macaulay Culkin Celebrates 35 Years of Home Alone in Tampa

Tampa, ya better make sure your holiday lights are plugged in and your aftershave is within reach—because Kevin McCallister himself is coming to town! On December 4, 2025, Macaulay Culkin will host a one-night-only screening of Home Alone at the Straz Center, celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary in true holiday style.

This isn’t just a movie night—it’s a full-on trip back to 1990. The event, A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin, pairs the iconic film with behind-the-scenes stories and laugh-out-loud memories from the kid who taught us all how to booby-trap a house.

When Home Alone first hit theaters, it didn’t just become a holiday hit—it became a legend. With a John Hughes script, John Williams’ unforgettable score, and more paint cans, feathers, and BB guns than anyone knew what to do with, the movie smashed records as the highest-grossing live-action comedy of all time. And three decades later, it’s still the holiday tradition that never gets old.

From Harry and Marv’s endless pratfalls to Kevin’s genius (and slightly concerning) survival skills, Home Alone has been filling living rooms with laughter for generations. Now, Tampa audiences can experience it on the big screen all over again—this time, with the star who made “AHHHHH!” the most iconic scream of the ’90s.