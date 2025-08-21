Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Al Jardine Calls Out Mike Love for His Speech at Brian Wilson’s Funeral

Al Jardine didn’t mince words when it came to the speech Mike Love delivered at the funeral for their Beach Boys bandmate Brian Wilson. According to Rolling Stone, Wilson’s private…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
(L-R) Al Jardine, David Marks, Frank Marshall, Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary "The Beach Boys" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Al Jardine didn't mince words when it came to the speech Mike Love delivered at the funeral for their Beach Boys bandmate Brian Wilson.

According to Rolling Stone, Wilson's private funeral was followed by a gathering at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where both Jardine and Love spoke. Jardine said of Love's speech, "Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of ‘Good Vibrations.’ I didn’t feel the compassion, let’s put it that way. Mike’s got some serious megalomania problems."

Jardine followed Love in delivering a tribute to his late friend. He began his speech with, "Mike, I’ve written some songs with Brian myself. We wrote one called ‘Surfin’ Down the Swanee River.’ It just wasn’t as big as ‘Good Vibrations.’" He said the room "erupted with laughter" from this comment. Jardine added, "I was focusing on Brian, and Mike was more focused on Mike. I think that is what it boiled down to.”

Rolling Stone reached out to Love for a comment about this incident, and a rep denied it. They added, "Mike’s focus has always been on uplifting audiences around the world through the music he helped create with his bandmates and cousin Brian. His commitment has been to preserve and share this great American songbook while providing resources to fellow Beach Boys shareholders, including Al Jardine. In addition, Mike and The Beach Boys have dedicated significant time and support to nonprofit organizations using their platform to give back to communities in need.”

Wilson was laid to rest on Aug. 6. The legendary music figure passed away on June 11 after going public with his dementia diagnosis in February 2024. He was 82.

Beach BoysBrian Wilson
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
(L-R) Bob Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, and Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo attend the "DEVO" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
MusicDevo Documentary Premieres at Sundance, Set for Netflix ReleaseLaura Adkins
Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform at Ascend Amphitheater on August 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCheap Trick Announces Fall 2025 Tour: US and Japan Dates, Presale Starts August 18Dan Teodorescu
Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose with their star during their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on May 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
MusicGreen Day’s Evolution: From Underground Punk Rebels to Stadium Rock IconsRob Baird
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect