PSTA Looking for New Operator To Bring Back Tampa Bay Ferry Service by 2026

A new chapter in Tampa Bay transit starts as PSTA seeks a private company to restart daily ferry trips between St. Petersburg and Tampa. The Aug. 5 request asks interested firms to submit plans by month's end.

"By partnering with an experienced private ferry operator, PSTA is continuing to innovate when it comes to transportation in Tampa Bay," said Brad Miller, PSTA's Chief Executive Officer to St. Pete Rising. "We expect this approach to deliver the best service connecting the Tampa Bay at the lowest cost."

The water link stopped on April 30 when HMS Ferries lost its contract with Hillsborough County. Their plan to use slower boats would have stretched trips from 50 minutes to over two hours: a change officials rejected.

With $4.8 million in unused federal money, PSTA will buy two boats. The extra vessel means more frequent crossings for passengers.

The target launch date sits just before spring break 2026. Boats will zip between St. Petersburg's Vinoy Basin and Tampa's Convention Center, cutting across the bay waters.

Two boats mean big changes. Weekend travelers won't face long waits anymore: trips will run every hour or two. It's a big step up from the old system's three to four-hour gaps.

Officials expect passenger numbers to jump from 60,000 to 100,000 yearly with the improved schedule.

The winning company gets a five-year deal to run the boats, with a possible five-year extension afterward. PSTA will pick based on experience, costs, and operations plans.

This service stands apart from the Clearwater Ferry, which keeps running on Clearwater Harbor. Plans show future stops coming to Dunedin.