This Day in Rock History: August 21

Dan Teodorescu
English rock group the Rolling Stones arrive at West Ham Magistrate's Court in London, UK
Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Aug. 21 marks a momentous day for the rock industry, with legendary names such as The Beatles and The Doors reaching special milestones. These are some of the most relevant events to happen on this day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

In rock music's long and eventful history, several artists achieved significant accomplishments on Aug 21, including:

  • 1965: The album Out of Our Heads by The Rolling Stones reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200, marking the band's first chart-topping album in the United States. Its success was largely driven by the monster hit "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which also topped the U.S. singles charts.
  • 1967: The Doors started recording their second album, Strange Days, at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood. Its musical arrangements were more complex compared to the band's debut album, and it spawned two memorable singles, "People Are Strange" and "Love Me Two Times."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and concerts are rock's lifeblood. These are some of the most notable recordings and performances on Aug. 21 in past years:

  • 1976: The Knebworth Festival took place in England, with many famous acts performing in front of over 100,000 fans. The impressive lineup included The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Todd Rundgren.
  • 1997: Oasis released their third studio album, Be Here Now, recorded at multiple London-based studios. It was the biggest-selling album of the year in the U.K. and achieved Platinum status in the United States.

Industry Changes and Challenges

People generally love rock because of the great songs and electrifying performances but also because of the stories that come with it. Some noteworthy events from Aug. 21 helped shape the rock music genre, including:

  • 1966: The Beatles' concert in Cincinnati, originally scheduled for Aug. 20, was postponed until noon on Aug. 21 due to heavy rain and the risk of electrocution. This event contributed to what would be a pivotal moment in the group's history and rock history in general, as it influenced the band's decision to focus on recording rather than touring. They performed their last show on Aug. 29 and never toured again.
  • 2013: Music promoter Sidney Bernstein died aged 95. He was instrumental in the British Invasion of the 1960s, which saw many rock acts from the U.K. gain popularity and success in the United States. It began with The Beatles' arrival in 1964, with other famous bands, such as The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, and The Moody Blues, following in their footsteps.

Aug. 21 certainly had its share of important rock-related events. Stay tuned to discover more era-defining moments that took place in the rock world throughout history.

