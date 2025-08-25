Contests
Meredith Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Howard Jones

Howard Jones with Haircut 100 & Richard Blade are coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, September 6 at 7pm! Come early and…

Howard Jones with Haircut 100 & Richard Blade are coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, September 6 at 7pm!

Come early and party with Q105 and enjoy music, drink specials and a chance to win front row tickets! All Howard Jones’s ticket holders are invited to the pre-party from 5-7 with doors opening at 5:00pm. For tickets and more info, visit TheMahaffey.com. Get your tickets for Howard Jones on Saturday, September 6 now!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win & Enter to Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 08/25-9/5/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win & Enter to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/25-9/5/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 15
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Howard Jones at The Mahaffey Theater on September 6th, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $49.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
