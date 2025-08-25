Q105 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. Face fear incarnate at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, select nights August 29th to November 2nd. You might survive ten terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. Live the horror.

To enter, Play Geno's Radio Crossword for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

You could win a prize package for [2] people, including:

1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2025 General Admission Event Ticket*

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event

CONTEST RULES:

How To Enter : Listen for the cue to call on Q105

: Listen for the cue to call on Q105 When To Listen/Enter: 08/25/2025 to 8/29/2025

08/25/2025 to 8/29/2025 How The Winner Is Selected: The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win.

The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win. What Do You Win? Two (2) tickets to receive admission to Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Who Is Providing The Prize? Universal Orlando Resort

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to

availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice.

Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6 PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply. ©

©/ 2025 ZeniMax © 2025 Amazon Content Services LLC. Terrifier , Art The Clown , Sienna Shaw and The Little Pale Girl are trademarks of Art the Clown, LLC. Used by Permission. © S. Cawthon; Scott

Cawthon Productions, LLC and Universal City Studios LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.