Red Cross Kicks Off Training Program for Emergency Shelter Volunteers in Tampa Bay

The American Red Cross started a quick training course in St. Petersburg this week. The three-hour program aims to prepare local people for disaster work. They want to build a team that can act fast when trouble hits.

"When you put this vest on, it is really incredible," said Ela Landegger, a longtime Red Cross volunteer, per WTSP.com. "When you walk into a disaster area wearing a red cross vest, forget all those superheroes of cartoon fame; there is nothing more amazing than when you walk into a neighborhood or shelter wearing that vest, you are a hero to someone in their time of need."

The Shelter Heroes course teaches basic skills. Students learn to run shelters and cook meals. After St. Petersburg, the training moves to Tampa next week.

This marks a big shift in how the Red Cross trains its people. Gone are the long hours of study. Now, key skills take just one afternoon to master.

Last year's storms, Helene and Milton, pushed the Red Cross to make this change. They struggled to open shelters fast enough. Storm victims waited too long for food and aid.

This new approach makes it simple to join the cause. The standards stay high, but the path to help others just got shorter. Quick training means more hands ready when a crisis strikes.

Many wanted to pitch in before, but couldn't. Time was too tight. Others just didn't know how to start. Now that's changed.

Fresh volunteers will learn to:

Build emergency shelters

Feed those in need

Give basic care

Support scared and stressed people

More classes will run all year long. It's smart planning: keeping trained helpers on deck for the next big storm or flood.