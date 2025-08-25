Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Red Cross Kicks Off Training Program for Emergency Shelter Volunteers in Tampa Bay

The American Red Cross started a quick training course in St. Petersburg this week. The three-hour program aims to prepare local people for disaster work. They want to build a…

Jim Mayhew
Young female volunteer passing smartphone to one of refugees sitting on mattress on the floor of spacious room serving as camp
Getty Royalty Free

The American Red Cross started a quick training course in St. Petersburg this week. The three-hour program aims to prepare local people for disaster work. They want to build a team that can act fast when trouble hits.

"When you put this vest on, it is really incredible," said Ela Landegger, a longtime Red Cross volunteer, per WTSP.com.  "When you walk into a disaster area wearing a red cross vest, forget all those superheroes of cartoon fame; there is nothing more amazing than when you walk into a neighborhood or shelter wearing that vest, you are a hero to someone in their time of need."

The Shelter Heroes course teaches basic skills. Students learn to run shelters and cook meals. After St. Petersburg, the training moves to Tampa next week.

This marks a big shift in how the Red Cross trains its people. Gone are the long hours of study. Now, key skills take just one afternoon to master.

Last year's storms, Helene and Milton, pushed the Red Cross to make this change. They struggled to open shelters fast enough. Storm victims waited too long for food and aid.

This new approach makes it simple to join the cause. The standards stay high, but the path to help others just got shorter. Quick training means more hands ready when a crisis strikes.

Many wanted to pitch in before, but couldn't. Time was too tight. Others just didn't know how to start. Now that's changed.

Fresh volunteers will learn to:

  • Build emergency shelters
  • Feed those in need
  • Give basic care
  • Support scared and stressed people

More classes will run all year long. It's smart planning: keeping trained helpers on deck for the next big storm or flood.

With these new teams in place, Tampa Bay stands stronger. When disaster hits, neighbors will know just what to do to help their neighbors. That's what counts.

Volunteer
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Al Lang stadium
Local NewsTampa Bay Rowdies Get $3.2M Stadium Repairs, Keep Lease Through 2026Jim Mayhew
COWES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Pilot Drew Langdon and Jan Falkowski of Great Britain in action in their boat Buzzi Bullet Gillette Mach3 in the Supersport class during the UIM Powerboat P1 Gillette Mach3 Nitro Gel British Grand Prix in the Solent on August 28, 2005 in Cowes, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Local NewsPowerboat P1 Grand Prix Returns to St. Petersburg in SeptemberJim Mayhew
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Fans fill the stands as the University of South Florida Bulls host the University of Central Florida Knights at Raymond James Stadium on October 13, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bulls won 64 - 12. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Local NewsUSF’s $340M Stadium Will Bring Luxury Suites and Florida’s Longest Rooftop Bar to CampusJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect