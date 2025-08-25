USF’s $340M Stadium Will Bring Luxury Suites and Florida’s Longest Rooftop Bar to Campus

A massive $340 million sports complex will soon rise at USF's Tampa campus. When finished in 2027, the 35,000-seat stadium will stand out with its top-tier suites and a record-setting rooftop bar.

School officials rolled out fresh stadium designs on Aug. 21. The video tour showed off swanky spaces and social spots meant to draw crowds all year. This won't be just another sports venue: it's built to be the heart of campus life.

The stadium's features mix comfort with flash. Students get their own special zone, while big spenders can pick from fancy boxes up high. A huge bar stretches across the roof, and wide walkways circle the building.

Construction kicked off in late 2024, and things are right on track. Back in April, USF's top brass signed off on an extra $8 million to keep the project moving.

School leaders paint a bigger picture for the venue. "The facility will provide a unique, vibrant, shared campus experience that will contribute to the culture, spirit, and connectedness of the university, not just during fall football games but throughout the year," USF told Bay News 9.

For the first time ever, the Bulls will play right where they study. No more off-campus home games: they'll finally have their own turf at USF.