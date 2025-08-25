Contests
LISTEN LIVE

USF’s $340M Stadium Will Bring Luxury Suites and Florida’s Longest Rooftop Bar to Campus

A massive $340 million sports complex will soon rise at USF’s Tampa campus. When finished in 2027, the 35,000-seat stadium will stand out with its top-tier suites and a record-setting…

Jim Mayhew
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Fans fill the stands as the University of South Florida Bulls host the University of Central Florida Knights at Raymond James Stadium on October 13, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bulls won 64 - 12. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A massive $340 million sports complex will soon rise at USF's Tampa campus. When finished in 2027, the 35,000-seat stadium will stand out with its top-tier suites and a record-setting rooftop bar.

School officials rolled out fresh stadium designs on Aug. 21. The video tour showed off swanky spaces and social spots meant to draw crowds all year. This won't be just another sports venue: it's built to be the heart of campus life.

The stadium's features mix comfort with flash. Students get their own special zone, while big spenders can pick from fancy boxes up high. A huge bar stretches across the roof, and wide walkways circle the building.

Construction kicked off in late 2024, and things are right on track. Back in April, USF's top brass signed off on an extra $8 million to keep the project moving.

School leaders paint a bigger picture for the venue. "The facility will provide a unique, vibrant, shared campus experience that will contribute to the culture, spirit, and connectedness of the university, not just during fall football games but throughout the year," USF told Bay News 9.

For the first time ever, the Bulls will play right where they study. No more off-campus home games: they'll finally have their own turf at USF.

The gates swing open when college football starts up in 2027. The exact date for the first kickoff will come once officials set that year's game schedule.

University of South Florida
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Young female volunteer passing smartphone to one of refugees sitting on mattress on the floor of spacious room serving as camp
Local NewsRed Cross Kicks Off Training Program for Emergency Shelter Volunteers in Tampa BayJim Mayhew
Al Lang stadium
Local NewsTampa Bay Rowdies Get $3.2M Stadium Repairs, Keep Lease Through 2026Jim Mayhew
COWES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Pilot Drew Langdon and Jan Falkowski of Great Britain in action in their boat Buzzi Bullet Gillette Mach3 in the Supersport class during the UIM Powerboat P1 Gillette Mach3 Nitro Gel British Grand Prix in the Solent on August 28, 2005 in Cowes, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Local NewsPowerboat P1 Grand Prix Returns to St. Petersburg in SeptemberJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect