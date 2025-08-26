Tampa Bay Area Kicks Off Seven Big Halloween Events Starting August 29

Starting Aug. 29, Tampa Bay transforms into a spooky playground with seven major Halloween attractions running through early November 2025. From dark trails to wild carnivals, these events spread across Tampa, Plant City, and St. Petersburg.

Dade City's Scream-A-Geddon starts first, opening its gates on Aug. 29. Visitors can blast zombies with paintballs or stumble through a mind-bending 3D scare zone. The site now offers snacks at Monster Midway and drinks at Bonzo's Beer Garden.

After dark at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Howl-O-Scream takes control from Sept. 5 to Nov. 2. When the clock strikes 7 p.m., scary creatures fill the park's shadows.

A World War II cargo ship turns scary on Sept. 26. The American Victory Ship becomes UNDead in the Water. Because of its scary nature, the organizers recommend against bringing kids under 11.

Plant City's Sir Henry's Haunted Trail opens its gates on Sept. 26. This non-profit scares up fun with horror paths, escape rooms, and spooky wagon rides all year long.

Outside Armature Works, the Pied Piper Haunted Carnival springs up Oct. 23-26. This massive 200,000-square-foot space splits its time: family fun by day, grown-up frights by night for the 21-plus crowd.

Kids can grab treats along the Tampa Riverwalk on Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This ninth yearly event puts out candy at 50 spots between two parks, ending with a movie under the stars.

The historic Cuban Club turns wild on Oct. 31 when 13 Ugly Men throw their Halloween bash. DJs pump music through indoor and outdoor carnival spaces.

St. Petersburg shuts down 22 blocks of Central Avenue on Oct. 26. Halloween on Central draws huge crowds: over 100,000 party-goers fill the streets for its fifth year.