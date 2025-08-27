Crystal Beach Hosts “Party at the Pier” Grand Reopening After Hurricane Damage

Next month, a sturdy 265-foot pier will stand tall at Crystal Beach. Built to withstand nature's fury, it rises 6 inches above its storm-wrecked predecessor. The structure boasts cutting-edge composite decking, making it stronger than ever.

Workers from Loggerhead Contractor Service rush to finish before the "Party at the Pier" kicks off. On Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., music will fill the air at 299 N. Gulf Drive as food trucks line up to feed the crowds.

"It means a lot. The pier has been a gathering place for us and has been something for all ages and groups. There are always kids fishing off it and people come from miles around. Every night, half the community is there watching the sunset," said Matt Anderson, president of the Crystal Beach Community Enrichment per Sun Coast News.

The local nonprofit group has raised $180,000 so far. They still need $70,000 more to finish their plans. The money will add beach stairs, a spot to launch small boats, and places to sit and watch the waves roll in.

For eight decades, the old pier stood as a town symbol. Then 2024 brought hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck the final blow. Yet even before the storms hit, talks of building something new had started.

"The shoreline is a big staple in our community," Anderson said. "Everyone is very excited. It's all anyone talks about."

Standing where its ancestor once did, the new structure keeps watch over the same waters. Its tough gray surface promises many years of memories ahead.