Iconic St. Pete Sports Bar Named Best in the Nation By USA Today

It’s not news to us, but now the whole country knows just how great Ferg’s is. Our beloved Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg grabbed the nation’s top…

Jen Glorioso
Jen Glorioso/BBGI

It's not news to us, but now the whole country knows just how great Ferg's is. Our beloved Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg grabbed the nation's top spot for local sports bars in USA Today's yearly rankings.

Through a combo of reader votes and expert reviews, this family-owned spot beat out competitors across the country. Stretching across two downtown blocks, Ferg's treats fans to 90 screens showing every big game.

Back in '92, former teacher Mark Ferguson took a gamble on an old Sunoco station near what would become Tropicana Field. Now the place covers has taken over the ending block on Central Ave. Over the years they've added a rooftop bar, an outdoor bar with dog park and axe throwing.

Nothing beats baseball season at Ferg's. When the Rays were at the Trop, every home game was packed before and after the game. It's also a go-to spot for watch parties for other Tampa Bay teams.

CNN ranked this spot among America's top 101 sports bars. Tampa Bay folks have picked it as their go-to spot multiple times.

From ESPN bowl game parties to birthday celebrations, the place hosts everything from massive concerts to small reunions.

St. Pete
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
