Popular St. Pete Ramen Spot Closes Its Doors After Nine Years

The final bowls of steaming ramen will be served this Sunday at 911 Central Ave. as Buya Ramen closes its EDGE District location. Failed lease negotiations with the property owner led to the shutdown.

Since August 2016, this modern spot brought authentic Japanese food to downtown St. Petersburg. With its concrete walls and steel beams, the 104-seat space stood out. Guests often marveled at the vast selection of Japanese spirits behind the bar.

Michael Sponaugle plans to reopen in a new downtown spot. The kitchen earned praise for its signature dishes: rich duck broth noodles, earthy mushroom bowls, and crisp rice topped with fresh tuna.

Raw materials shaped the dining room's character. American elm wood formed long shared tables, while a massive concrete bar stretched 32 feet. Artist Michael Vahl's striking wall art, a fierce bull facing off against a bantam rooster, became the talk of guests.

The EDGE District was still finding its way when Buya first opened. A few pioneers like Green Bench made beer there, while Red Mesa and Hawkers served food. Now new spots fill the block: from coffee at Intermezzo to salads at Sweetgreen.

Other local spots have also shut down recently. No Vacancy and Machine Shop Barber closed last month, while The Wayward Goose ended its decade-long run in April.