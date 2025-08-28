Tampa Bay Book Bonanza: Upcoming Events For Book Lovers

At Gasparilla Distillery in Ybor City, writer Carrie Honaker shares insights from Florida Cocktails on Aug. 30. This kicks off a string of literary gatherings across Tampa Bay.

Bookends: Literature & Libations sets the stage with a Florida-themed backdrop. The afternoon starts at 3 with drink-themed games and mixing demos. Honaker meets readers from 6 to 7:30.

Guests can sip the distillery's special "Tampa 206," a mix crafted from the original "Florida 206." This twist blends house cherry spirits with guava and Campari. New tiki concoctions will also make their first appearance.

Two days earlier, Book + Bottle starts things off in St. Pete. Readers will tackle Octavia Butler's Parable of the Sower. That same evening, Joe Pan brings Florida Palms to life at Tombolo Books.

Oxford Exchange plans paid sessions with authors. Kelly Coon stops by Sept. 6 with Take Up Space, Y'all. Two days later, readers gather for F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby.

More authors fill the Tombolo Books schedule. Ivonne Lamazares presents The Tilting House on Sept. 2. A week later, Madeline Martin introduces "The Secret Book Society."

At Steamy Lit, Allie Shante kicks off August with A Lesson in Deceit. Ivy Fairbanks follows on Sept. 5, sharing tales from Heart Strings.

Book clubs round out the schedule with varied themes. Horror fans meet September 7 at Tombolo to discuss Wendy N. Wagner's Girl in the Creek. The next day brings Javier Zamora's Solito to the Social Justice group.