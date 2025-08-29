Pinellas County Kicks Off $50M Beach Restoration Project After Hurricane Damage

Workers started fixing storm-battered shores this week, launching a massive repair effort from Sand Key down to Upham Beach. The fixes will add width to thin strips of sand and repair spots hit hard by recent storms.

"Our beaches are critically eroded," county officials said. Crews have started placing pipes and setting up work zones for the long-term fix.

But property rights stand in the way. "If someone does not sign an easement, we cannot put sand in that easement area — meaning they could see a gap or drop in elevation on their property," Ashley Giovannetti with Pinellas County said per WTSP.com.

More than 100 owners still need to give the go-ahead. Indian Shores faces the biggest hurdle: 16 unsigned papers sit on desks, while 40 more wait across town.

Michael Howard knows what success looks like. A council member who's watched these shores change, he speaks from experience. "I remember this beach from the 1980s, way before I was involved with the town, when there wasn't a beach out here. I've seen the renourishment project and full restorations in 2018 — it was beautiful when it was done," Howard said.

The stakes run deep for local shops and stays. "I've personally heard from several local businesses, mainly in the lodging industry — their whole livelihood depends on the nourishment. Plus, our residents who live here — they bought their units on the beach. They want to stay. They want a beach," Howard said.

Sand starts moving next week. The work stretches into early 2026.

Safety comes first: blocked zones will keep folks away from machines. Watch for signs and steer clear of work spots.