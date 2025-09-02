Clearwater’s Pier 60 Back Open After Hurricane Damage

Part of Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach started welcoming visitors Monday after storms Helene and Milton struck last year. The public can now walk from the bait shop to the pier's end "T" platform.

"Yes, for the first time since the hurricanes tore through here, folks can finally step back onto part of Pier 60," said visitor Bobbie Zuelke, according to WTSP. "I'm really glad that Clearwater is rebuilding it again. Because a lot of places, they don't rebuild."

Storm winds tore away rails and damaged key systems. Concrete chunks broke loose from the main structure. Now the bait shop sells tackle and snacks again, with working bathrooms for guests.

"I fished here the first time and the next time they closed it," said fisherman Denzel Gomez. "And today, it feels good to be back out here."

Workers still need to finish quick fixes on the "T" platform, which stays closed for now. The city hasn't yet approved plans for lasting repairs to this section.

Shops near the pier see more customers coming back. "It makes such a big difference: we see more tourists, more locals," said Pier 60 vendor Reign Wilson. "When more people visit, we get to make this place fun and happy for everyone."

Hugh Bullock visits often and missed the pier during repairs. "The closing hit hard, especially for those who've fished here for years," he said. "Seeing it open gives me hope for a good season ahead."