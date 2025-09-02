Is Tampa The Next Hollywood? New Program Hopes To Inspire Local Talent

Stage 32 and Film Tampa Bay have teamed up to give twelve local candidates a Production Assistant Master Certification Program for free - worth $2,000 per student.

Starting this month, the training is the first step in growing local film crews. Next year could bring more training options, including jobs like assistant directors, grips, and set electricians.

The Tampa area's film industry has made a big impact. Over the past decade, productions brought more than $100 million directly into Hillsborough County. This year set records with 6,000 hotel stays and $31 million in upcoming projects.

Money is driving this need for local talent. When productions bring in outside crews, costs go up and Tampa becomes less attractive for new projects.

Award-winning professionals teach Stage 32's 3,000-plus hours of material. Netflix works with the platform, along with major film festivals. Students who finish training can work on Tampa projects and get IMDb credits.

They're looking for talent from five main places: Hillsborough Community College, University of Tampa, University of South Florida, Tampa Bay Community Network, and Film Florida.

The timing works perfectly with "What We Hide," a locally-made indie film showing at four locations: Tampa Theatre, Green Light Cinema St. Pete, Burns Court Cinema Sarasota, and Premiere Cinemas Plant City, running August 29 through September 4.

By making permits easier to get, the film office has attracted projects from small indie films to big TV shows. Each production creates a ripple effect - making jobs while helping hotels, restaurants, and stores make more money.

This effort builds on Pinellas County's previous training programs, trying to fill West Central Florida with qualified film workers.