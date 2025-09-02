Tropical System Has High Chance of Becoming Storm Gabrielle

After a rare occurrence of no systems over Labor Day Weekend, experts are keeping a close eye of what's brewing in the Atlantic. A cluster of storms 2,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles could soon become 2025's seventh Atlantic named storm. The National Hurricane Center says there's a 70% chance it will develop this week.

South of Cabo Verde, storms are gathering and spinning. This weather system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph through Atlantic waters, showing signs it will keep growing.

"Two environmental factors could steer the system away from Florida: high wind shear and a ridge of high pressure likely to curve the system north and out to sea," said Brooks Garner to FOX 35.

Clear satellite images show storm bands beginning to wrap around a developing center. Meteorologists monitor every change while the system moves across open water. Where it ends up depends on how strong it gets.

Areas of dry air and shifting winds could slow its growth. These conditions kept Fernand weak.

Where the storm will go isn't clear yet. Most forecast models predict it will stay well away from the Caribbean islands this weekend. Stronger storms usually turn north, while weaker ones tend to move west.

So what does that mean for Florida and what does our trusted Denis Phillips say? Well as of right now it's too early to tell, but could likely develop mid-to-end September. Of course, Denis thinks there's a possibility of a curve in the path, which is what we'd all be rooting for. Don't forget Rule #7: Don't Freak Out.