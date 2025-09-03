Bolts Fan Favorite Joins Tampa Bay Lightning Staff

We won't be seeing the Big Rig on the ice during games anymore. Instead Lightning fan favorite Pat Maroon is now joining the staff as a team ambassador.

"I'm excited about this next chapter," said Maroon to NHL.com.

Starting next season, he'll provide game analysis on Lightning TV broadcasts. Between matchups, he'll connect with fans and help grow youth hockey throughout Tampa Bay.

The power forward wrapped up his 14-year NHL career with Chicago, playing in 848 games for eight teams. His collection includes three straight Stanley Cup rings. He's one of just twelve players in NHL history to win cups in back-to-back years with different teams.

The Big Rig already has gotten his feet wet in TV. He's shown up on NHL Network and TNT, sharing his takes during Stanley Cup playoff coverage. His banter with Paul Bisissonnette is always a treat for fans.

Tampa means a lot to him - it's where his daughter was born and where his family still calls home. TV veterans Dave Andreychuk and Bobby Taylor helped show him the ropes in broadcasting.