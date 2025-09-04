Polk County Puts Lake Rules in Place After Viral Fight

On Tuesday, Polk County officials banned boats from parts of three Florida lakes and struck down noise exceptions. Lakes Winterset, Clinch, and Ariana now face strict limits.

The changes mark off swim-only zones to stop wild parties and trespassing. Break these rules? You'll face steep costs: up to $500 in fines plus two months behind bars. Officers started watching right away.

This crackdown follows an Aug. 2 brawl at Lake Winterset where police locked up eight people aged 17 to 40. "We've made five arrests in the last three days," said Lt. Jason Varnadore with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, according to WTSP.

Local residents pushed hard for change. Celeste Leonard spoke up: "I stay at my house every weekend because I can't enjoy my backyard." Catherine Nance chimed in about the lack of respect from visitors.

R.J. Wells told FOX 13: "We can't even have my kids swim at my grandparents' house or have outside on the weekends with how bad or vulgar the music is."

Sheriff Grady Judd asked for action months ago. His spring letter pointed out a tough truth: deputies can't watch all 550 lakes and 93,000 acres of water at once.

Not everyone backed the plan. Robert Scheffield warned officials: "I'm not sure it's a good idea. I'm not sure you're not biting off more than what you want to chew."

Joshua Meeks raised bigger questions: "If you do it here, you know, at what lakes do we stop? When does it stop? We have to put all these on every lake?"

At Lake Winterset, problems kept piling up. The Sheriff's Office dealt with public defecation and constant noise reports. The August fight spot already had clear warning signs posted.