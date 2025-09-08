Adam Sandler & Vanilla Ice Join USF Basketball Team for Pickup Game

In a surprise move, Adam Sandler and Vanilla Ice played basketball with USF players at Tampa's MUMA Center. "Shoutout to @AdamSandler & @vanillaice for stopping by the MUMA Center to run some pickup with the Bulls! Big time vibes only in Tampa Bay's Home for Hoops," USF men's basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson shared on social media.

The celebrities joined forces on the court right after Sandler finished his comedy show at Benchmark International Arena. During the show, fans erupted when the rap star jumped on stage to perform his classic hit "Ice Ice Baby."

This basketball appearance adds to Sandler's ongoing pickup games across the country. His basketball skills, especially his passing game, continue to impress everyone from local players to NBA professionals.

The timing lines up well with the Bulls' new chapter under 37-year-old coach Hodgson. His track record? He led Arkansas State to back-to-back 20-win seasons, ending with an impressive 25-11 record in 2024-25.

Now, USF hopes to repeat Hodgson's Arkansas State success. His previous work transformed a struggling program into a conference leader, showing strength on both offense and defense.