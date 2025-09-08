Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets Busch Gardens Sweetacular
This Fall, step into a whimsical world full of enchantment with Kandy, Busch Gardens resident witch-in-training! A costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating are some of the activities guests will find in this immersive Halloween experience.
Explore events from Kandy's World, trick-or- Treating, Sweetacular Costume parade, you are in for a treat from start to finish!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 09/08-09/12/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:09/08-09/12/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Sweetacular
- Prize Value: : $629.89
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens