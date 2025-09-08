Contests
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets Busch Gardens Sweetacular

This Fall, step into a whimsical world full of enchantment with Kandy, Busch Gardens resident witch-in-training! A costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating are some of the activities guests will…

This Fall, step into a whimsical world full of enchantment with Kandy, Busch Gardens resident witch-in-training! A costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating are some of the activities guests will find in this immersive Halloween experience.

Explore events from Kandy's World, trick-or- Treating, Sweetacular Costume parade, you are in for a treat from start to finish!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 09/08-09/12/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:09/08-09/12/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Sweetacular
  • Prize Value: : $629.89
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens

