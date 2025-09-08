St. Petersburg Powerboat Grand Prix Makes Comeback After 2024 Storm Forces Cancellation

Racing returns to downtown St. Petersburg this Sept. 5-7, as boats streak across Tampa Bay at 160 mph. The Monster Energy P1 Grand Prix marks its revival after storms wiped out the 2024 event.

The water churns with competition as 50 powerboat crews and 30 jet ski athletes vie for top spots. Spectators can catch the action free along the waterfront during the three-day spectacle.

"St. Pete is one of the top venues that we race at, as far as amenities and where everything is located," said Michelle Petro, director of operations, according to St. Pete Catalyst. "We've always liked St. Pete. It's one of our favorite venues to race in."

Boats will thunder across a six-mile course stretching west from the St. Pete Pier into Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, AquaX jet ski riders will zip through tight turns on their own track nearby.

New Orleans kicked off the P1 Offshore Triple Crown series before moving to Sheboygan. Now St. Petersburg hosts the final showdown. Some classes still need to finish races from Sheboygan after Lake Michigan turned wild.

"There's going to be a few deciding factors in St. Pete," Petro said. "So, it should be pretty exciting."

Weather has tested the event's strength. Rain soaked the 2021 debut, yet 30,000 fans showed up. A hurricane nearly stopped the 2023 races. Then fierce storms struck, forcing officials to scratch the 2024 event entirely.

Friday night lights up Albert Whitted Park with a Pit Party from 6 to 10 p.m. While Andy Velo plays country tunes, visitors can meet teams and inspect the racing machines.

The St. Pete Pier's tip transforms into a VIP zone, serving food and drinks with live race feeds near the finish line. North Straub Park and Vinoy Park offer additional spots to watch boats blast by.

Past events drew 15,000 to 20,000 watchers. Fans can tune in through the Racer Network channel or catch streams on P1's YouTube and Facebook pages.