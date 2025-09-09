Contests
EPCOT’s Cosmic Rewind Plans All-Day Song Marathon for September 21

Disney World will play Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” continuously at EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on September 21, 2025. Following last year’s completely booked event, this one-song…

New Things To See At Walt Disney World

The most awaited attraction of the year!

Disney World will play Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" continuously at EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on September 21, 2025.

Following last year's completely booked event, this one-song celebration is back. Unlike regular days when six different songs play randomly during rides, "September" will be the only track playing.

Usually, riders cruise through space while listening to "I Ran," "Disco Inferno," "Conga," "One Way or Another," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," or "September." Each song creates a different vibe for the space journey.

Tom Bricker told MickeyBlog.com that song choice significantly impacts how much guests enjoy the ride. The special event connects with people's memories through music.

For 2025, Disney got rid of the virtual queue. Visitors can now stand in the regular line or purchase Lightning Lane access for $16-18 per person.

This music special happens during EPCOT's Food & Wine Festival, running when the park isn't as crowded.

Park workers recommend coming early for the best experience. People wanting to skip the wait should grab Lightning Lane passes early.

The famous lyrics "Do you remember the 21st night of September" inspired this event. Disney named it "Earth, Wind & Fire Day," aiming to make it an annual celebration.

"September" is the most popular song among riders on the playlist. The rhythm matches perfectly with the coaster's movements, making the ride even more exciting.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
