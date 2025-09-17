Neil Young Rushes to Hospital After Concert for Family Emergency — Love Earth Tour Still On

Neil Young rushed to a nearby hospital after his performance at Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 12.

"Music was great last night ... After an unexpected health emergency in the family and a surprise visit to the hospital right after the music stopped," wrote Young on his website's blog.

The singer didn't mention which of his relatives needed medical attention. This sudden turn meant missing post-show meetings with old friends.

Just before the California stop and its dramatic aftermath, Young shared thoughts about Oregon. His blog captured the spirit of Bend: "Beautiful forests and plains towards Bend......miraculous views, deep, deep canyons, More music tonight......then California...."

His words described Bend's charm: "Walking by the river, there is no garbage. None. No garbage storage bins. Nothing. Totally clean. So great. So much to learn here in Bend. It's a mystery town. A town of dreams."