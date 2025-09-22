Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzel and Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Air Supply

The iconic duo Air Supply brings their timeless hits and soaring harmonies to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 .

For nearly five decades, Air Supply has captivated audiences worldwide with classics like “All Out of Love,” “Lost in Love,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” Don’t miss your chance to experience their unforgettable live performance in the intimate setting of the Mahaffey Theater.