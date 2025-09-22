Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzel and Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Air Supply

The iconic duo Air Supply brings their timeless hits and soaring harmonies to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
For nearly five decades, Air Supply has captivated audiences worldwide with classics like “All Out of Love,” “Lost in Love,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” Don’t miss your chance to experience their unforgettable live performance in the intimate setting of the Mahaffey Theater.
Relive the soundtrack of the ’80s and sing along to some of the greatest love songs ever written with Air Supply, live in concert
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 09/22-9/26/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 09/22-9/26/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Air Supply
- Prize Value: : $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater