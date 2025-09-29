Where a 7 Foot Tall Wrestling Star Eats Cheap in Tampa

Big Bill stands out. When you're 7 feet tall, heads turn. His climb to pro wrestling stardom started here in Tampa in a little warehouse on Dale Mabry. That building is now is home to bouncy houses for kids. Before WWE launched its training facility NXT in Orlando, Big Bill paid his dues at Florida Championship Wrestling in that warehouse alongside other successful graduates like Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and the late Bray Wyatt.

It's been over a decade since those Dale Mabry days. Thursday night, Big Bill will be one of the headliners when All Elite Wrestling's TV cameras roll at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. He tells me life was simpler during those long days training in Tampa. It had to be. The money wasn't rolling in yet. He split a $800 2 bedroom apartment in South Tampa (obviously this over 10 years ago, right?) with Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose to WWE fans). For cheap eats, Bill walked next door from his apartment to Westshore Pizza and he loved the chicken fingers at Green Iguana.

Being 7 feet tall, you'd think basketball would have been the obvious career choice for Big Bill. He says he did play, but he just didn't have the passion for hoops like he did for pro wrestling. And he says that's what makes the difference for those who do succeed in the ring.

Pro wrestling brought Big Bill to Tampa, but I was curious what made him stay. As he travels the world for AEW, Tampa is still homebase. He's another New Yorker (and yes he's a Yankees fan who was upset the Rays got swept by Toronto this weekend, allowing the Blue Jays to win the division). But Bill says Tampa is home for good: "It's the best. You have the beach right over the bridges. You have two different downtowns to choose from." And he loves the restaurants popping up in North Tampa, especially many that serve healthy food. Bill can afford to splurge now but he says he still drives his car he's had for 10 years.

Our chat included his recovery and being sober, and the WCW wrestler who he credits for saving his life. And yes, we talked some rasslin' stuff too. I had to ask Big Bill about his viral match against fan favorite Hook. In the middle of the match fans in Wales turned on Hook and were incredibly loud in support for Bill. It took the commentators by surprise. It took Bill by surprise. I also asked Big Bill who he never thought he'd have a chance to work with back in those Dale Mabry days, but has had the opportunity since joining AEW.