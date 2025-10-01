Q105 SPOOKY GARGAGE DOOR CONTEST

Does your garage door creak, groan or look like it belongs in a horror movie?? Enter the Spooky Garage Door Contest sponsored by Banko Overhead Doors.
Is your garage door more “trick” than “treat”? Send us a picture of your spooky, ugly, broken-down door garage door and tell us why you deserve this new improvement to be entered for a chance to win a new Clopay Garage Door in the Spooky Garage Door Contest sponsored by Banko Overhead Doors. Ugly might just WIN you a prize!
Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your home’s curb appeal, security, and efficiency—all with a brand-new garage door from Banko Overhead Doors.
📝 How to Enter:
- Fill out the entry form below with your name, email, and phone number.
- Tell us why you're in need of a NEW garage door, upload photo of current garage door.
- Cross your fingers—you could be our lucky winner!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/01-10/31/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/01-10/31/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A garage door
- Prize Value: $2,000.00
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Banko Overhead Doors, LLC