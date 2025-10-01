Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Q105 SPOOKY GARGAGE DOOR CONTEST

Does your garage door creak, groan or look like it belongs in a horror movie??  Enter the Spooky Garage Door Contest sponsored by Banko Overhead Doors.  Is your garage door…

smckenzie

Does your garage door creak, groan or look like it belongs in a horror movie??  Enter the Spooky Garage Door Contest sponsored by Banko Overhead Doors. 

Is your garage door more “trick” than “treat”?  Send us a picture of your spooky, ugly, broken-down door garage door and tell us why you deserve this new improvement to be entered for a chance to win a new Clopay Garage Door in the Spooky Garage Door Contest sponsored by Banko Overhead Doors.   Ugly might just WIN you a prize!

Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your home’s curb appeal, security, and efficiency—all with a brand-new garage door from Banko Overhead Doors.

Official Contest Rules:

📝 How to Enter:

  1. Fill out the entry form below with your name, email, and phone number.
  2. Tell us why you're in need of a NEW garage door, upload photo of current garage door.
  3. Cross your fingers—you could be our lucky winner!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/01-10/31/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/01-10/31/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A garage door
  • Prize Value: $2,000.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Banko Overhead Doors, LLC
Garage Organization
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
at_work_network
ContestsAt Work Networksmckenzie
winner faq
ContestsContest Winner FAQRachel Pitts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect