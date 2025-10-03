Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Queen & Floyd-The Concert That Never Was

Queen & Floyd is taking over The Mahaffey Theater on Friday, October 10, 2025
In ‘Queen & FLOYD,’ ‘Queen Lives!’ and ‘The FLOYD Experience’ have teamed up to present the ultimate live rock tribute concert, showcasing the best of two legendary British bands: Queen & Pink Floyd. This unique combination of performances is the ultimate concert experience that should have happened… but never did!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/3-10/9/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/9/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Queen & Floyd
- Prize Value: : $53
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater