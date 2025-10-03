Contests
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Queen & Floyd-The Concert That Never Was

smckenzie

Queen & Floyd is taking over The Mahaffey Theater on Friday, October 10, 2025

In ‘Queen & FLOYD,’ ‘Queen Lives!’ and ‘The FLOYD Experience’ have teamed up to present the ultimate live rock tribute concert, showcasing the best of two legendary British bands: Queen & Pink Floyd. This unique combination of performances is the ultimate concert experience that should have happened… but never did!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/3-10/9/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/9/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Queen & Floyd
  • Prize Value: : $53
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater
smckenzieWriter
