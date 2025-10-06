Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See YES

Legendary progressive rock band YES is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, October 18, 2025 , and we’ve got your chance to be there! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see this iconic group live in concert.

With a career spanning more than five decades, YES has defined the progressive rock genre with timeless classics like “Roundabout,” “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” and “I’ve Seen All Good People.” Their concerts are a celebration of musicianship, artistry, and the songs that shaped generations of rock fans.