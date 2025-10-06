Play Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more . Listen all week at 5pm for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden's Howl-O-Scream.

Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in there’s nothing to fear but everything.

