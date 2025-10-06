Contests
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

smckenzie

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Listen all week at 5pm for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden's Howl-O-Scream.

Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in there’s nothing to fear but everything.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/6-10/17/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:10/6-10/17/25 (Monday-Friday only)
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Howl-O-Scream
  • Prize Value: $483.69
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
Howl O Scream
smckenzieWriter
