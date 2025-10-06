Q105 MJ’s $100,000 Cash Code

Think you’ve got the right numbers to strike it rich? Here’s your chance to crack the code and walk away with $100,000! Listen to MJ Morning Show for you shot at cracking the code weekdays at 6:40AM; 7:40AM; 8:40AM; and 9:40AM
It’s MJ’s $100,000 Cash Combo and all you need is the right 5-digit code to unlock the safe.
💸 How to Play:
- 🎧 Listen weekdays at 6:40AM; 7:40AM; 8:40AM; & 9:40AM].
- 📞 When you hear the cue to call, be the correct caller.
- 🔐 Give us your best shot at the 5-digit Cash Combo code.
Every guess gets you closer, AND every wrong code brings more suspense. Will YOU be the one to hit the jackpot? Don’t just dream about $100,000… grab it! Keep listening, call in, and crack MJ’s $100,000 Cash Combo.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/6-10/31/25
- How Is Caller Being Selected: Cue to Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- Grand Prize: $100,000 (if correct code is provided): SCA Promotions