Q105 MJ’s $100,000 Cash Code

Think you’ve got the right numbers to strike it rich? Here’s your chance to crack the code and walk away with $100,000! Listen to MJ Morning Show for you shot at cracking the code weekdays at 6:40AM; 7:40AM; 8:40AM; and 9:40AM

It’s MJ’s $100,000 Cash Combo and all you need is the right 5-digit code to unlock the safe.

💸 How to Play:

🎧 Listen weekdays at 6:40AM; 7:40AM; 8:40AM; & 9:40AM]. 📞 When you hear the cue to call, be the correct caller. 🔐 Give us your best shot at the 5-digit Cash Combo code.

Every guess gets you closer, AND every wrong code brings more suspense. Will YOU be the one to hit the jackpot? Don’t just dream about $100,000… grab it! Keep listening, call in, and crack MJ’s $100,000 Cash Combo.



Contest Rules: