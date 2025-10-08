This Day in Rock History: October 8

On Oct. 8, a legendary Pink Floyd album ended a phenomenal run on the Billboard 200 chart, and U2's hit song "Desire" climbed to the top of the U.K. singles chart. Keep reading to learn more about all the notable events that happened on this day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are the breakthrough hits and milestones associated with Oct. 8:

1988: U2's single "Desire" peaked at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart. This song is part of the band's Rattle and Hum album and remains one of their most recognizable hits, having been played consistently on their tours and featured on multiple greatest hits compilations.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Great albums and singles that were released on Oct. 8 include:

1957: Jerry Lee Lewis recorded his biggest hit, "Great Balls of Fire", at the Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It sold over a million copies within 10 days of its release and went on to sell a total of over five million, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

2002: Bon Jovi released their eighth studio album, Bounce. Although its debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 was the highest in the band's history at the time, it was their first album not to reach Platinum status.