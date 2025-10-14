Billy Idol Releases Documentary About Life-Threatening Overdose and 50-Year Music Career

A raw, unflinching documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, chronicles the punk rocker's five-decade music legacy and his brush with death from heroin in 1984. The film premiered at Tribeca, and it tracks his transformation from British punk rebel to MTV superstar.

“There was just like a 10-year period, I was a bit of a drug addict and stuff. But I've always lived a little bit on the edge. I think it was part of exploring this world that we were going into, the music world,” said Idol to LAist.

After splitting from Generation X in 1981, he struck out solo. His wild persona helped define MTV's visual style. Then, a 1990 motorcycle crash nearly cost him his leg.

The singer found an unlikely ally in filmmaker David Fincher. "David Fincher had this idea about me being a sort of a picture on the wall, which would come to life," Idol said about filming Cradle of Love while immobilized.

Five decades in, the stage still sets him on fire. Fresh blood keeps him sharp. He recently shared the spotlight with YUNGBLUD in the UK. "I do see a lot of myself in him. I can see a number of performers in him. ... it's great seeing people excited about a performer like him and someone who's that excited about rock and roll music," Idol added.