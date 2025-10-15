Eagles Extend Sphere Residency to Record 52 Shows Amidst Farewell Tour Buzz

The Eagles added four shows to their Las Vegas Sphere stint in Feb. 2026. This brings the total to 52 shows, which is a record for most performances since the venue's opening in 2023.

Their Sphere shows will mark 50 years of Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, which is the top-selling album in U.S. history, with shows on Feb. 20, 21, 27, and 28, 2026. "Life's been good with Eagles at Sphere," says a post on the venue's social media.

The current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey. Their first Sphere show was in September 2024. They play 20 songs each night, including hits like "Hotel California," "Life In The Fast Lane," "Desperado," "Tequila Sunrise," and "Take It Easy." Inside, 167,000 speakers fill the space with sound while giant screens wrap the walls.

Fall shows start Oct. 31, with more on Nov. 1, 7, and 8. The band returns Jan. 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2026, then moves into the February dates.