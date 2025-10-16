Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To USF Bulls Game on October 18th

Last minute chance to support our home team USF as they take on FAU on Saturday, October 18, 2025. It’s college football season in Tampa Bay — and we’re hooking…

smckenzie

Last minute chance to support our home team USF as they take on FAU on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

It’s college football season in Tampa Bay — and we’re hooking you up with tickets to see the USF Bulls battle the Florida Atlantic Owls under the lights at Raymond James Stadium!

Get ready for all the action, energy, and pride of Bulls Nation as USF defends their home turf. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the game-day atmosphere — you don’t want to miss this matchup.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/16-10/18/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/18
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to USF vs. FAU Football Game
  • Prize Value: : $80
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: USF
College FootballFootball
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
The Fall Flavor Feast
ContestsThe Fall Flavor FeastElizabeth Urban
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream
ContestsPlay Geno’s Radio Crossword To Win Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Screamsmckenzie
Q105 MJ’s $100,000 Cash Code
ContestsQ105 MJ’s $100,000 Cash Codesmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect