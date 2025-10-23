Bon Jovi Gushes Over Granddaughter, Spills His Nickname

At age 63, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi stepped into a whole new chapter - grandfather. His son Jake Bongiovi and actress Millie Bobby Brown welcomed their adopted daughter on August 21.

"You know, when we met Jake and Millie's daughter, it was just immediate. You're like, 'That's my granddaughter,'" said Bon Jovi to TODAY Parents.

The musician chose "Papa" as his grandfather name. With a smile, he joked that his little granddaughter would be in his arms for years. "She won't be able to walk for at least 10 or 12 years because Papa will be carrying her everywhere she goes."

More excitement is coming for the family. Jesse, Bon Jovi's second son, and wife Jesse Light are expecting their first baby. This brings big changes for the New Jersey rocker who started his family with Dorothea Hurley, his high school sweetheart.

His children each found their own way. Stephanie (born 1993) works in TV production. Jesse (born 1995) launched Hampton Water rosé with his dad. Jake (born 2002) went into modeling and acting. Romeo, the youngest, came along in 2004.

Fans got their first look at Jake and Brown's baby on social media October 9. Their spring 2023 engagement echoes the sweet love story of Jake's parents.

Next summer, the little one might join her grandpa as he launches the "Forever" tour at Madison Square Garden.

Even with all the fame, the Bongiovis stayed grounded. They kept showbiz separate from home life, making time for family dinners and taking part in local New Jersey activities.