Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Bon Jovi Gushes Over Granddaughter, Spills His Nickname

At age 63, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi stepped into a whole new chapter – grandfather. His son Jake Bongiovi and actress Millie Bobby Brown welcomed their adopted daughter on…

Jen Glorioso
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jon Bon Jovi attends the "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

At age 63, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi stepped into a whole new chapter - grandfather. His son Jake Bongiovi and actress Millie Bobby Brown welcomed their adopted daughter on August 21.

"You know, when we met Jake and Millie's daughter, it was just immediate. You're like, 'That's my granddaughter,'" said Bon Jovi to TODAY Parents.

The musician chose "Papa" as his grandfather name. With a smile, he joked that his little granddaughter would be in his arms for years. "She won't be able to walk for at least 10 or 12 years because Papa will be carrying her everywhere she goes."

More excitement is coming for the family. Jesse, Bon Jovi's second son, and wife Jesse Light are expecting their first baby. This brings big changes for the New Jersey rocker who started his family with Dorothea Hurley, his high school sweetheart.

His children each found their own way. Stephanie (born 1993) works in TV production. Jesse (born 1995) launched Hampton Water rosé with his dad. Jake (born 2002) went into modeling and acting. Romeo, the youngest, came along in 2004.

Fans got their first look at Jake and Brown's baby on social media October 9. Their spring 2023 engagement echoes the sweet love story of Jake's parents.

Next summer, the little one might join her grandpa as he launches the "Forever" tour at Madison Square Garden.

Even with all the fame, the Bongiovis stayed grounded. They kept showbiz separate from home life, making time for family dinners and taking part in local New Jersey activities.

None of the kids went into music. Their parents made this possible by keeping the spotlight away from their home life.

Bon Jovi
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Linkin Park pose backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center
MusicThis Day in Rock History: October 24Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Fernando Frías and Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode speak onstage during the "Depeche Mode: M" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicDepeche Mode Concert Film ‘M’ Coming to Theaters Worldwide October 28Dan Teodorescu
Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicNeil Young’s Triumphant Comeback: Inspired by Micah Nelson, New Album and Band RevivalLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect