Listen For Your Chance To Win A Disney Gift Card and Qualify For A Grand Prize of A Disney Cruise From Q105

Q105 wants you to set sail for adventure aboard the all-new Disney Destiny! On board, magic and mischief collide and you’ll celebrate the myths and fairy tales of bold heroes…

Q105 wants you to set sail for adventure aboard the all-new Disney Destiny! On board, magic and mischief collide and you’ll celebrate the myths and fairy tales of bold heroes and charismatic villains from favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel films, and classic Disney Park attractions. Epic entertainment, immersive spaces and daring dining await, To qualify, play Geno's Radio Crossword Puzzle to Win a $50 Disney Gift Card and qualify for the grand prize of the cruise

Listen for your chance to experience incredible dining featuring The Lion King and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Venture through a sorcerer’s sanctum, haunted mansion and Greek myth. Get a little lost in a Superhero adventure or a magical fairy tale. This is your story and whether you spend the day plotting by the pool, doing good deeds in incredible kids’ clubs or having a wicked time in adult exclusive spaces, there’s no wrong way to create your own legend.


Enter for your chance to win a Disney cruise sailing from Ft. Lauderdale from Q105!

Official Contest Rules


Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/3-11/14/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/3-11/14/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • How Many Grand Prize Winners are Being Selected: 1
  • The Qualifying Prize Is: A $50 Disney Gift Card
  • What is The Grand Prize: A Disney Cruise
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Value of the Grand Prize is $9,783.76
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Disney
