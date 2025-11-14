Contests
Q105’s At Work Network is delivering food to our listeners around Tampa Bay!  If you’re on the job, let us know where you work, so we can bring you and your…

Q105's At Work Network is delivering food to our listeners around Tampa Bay!  If you're on the job, let us know where you work, so we can bring you and your crew lunch from Torchy's Tacos of St. Pete.

Tip us off that you listen at work by registering below!

Be sure to check out Torchy's Tacos of St. Pete.

At Torchy’s Tacos, we’re serious about one thing. And one thing only. Our food. We source the highest quality ingredients around so we can serve up the best damn tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads you’ve ever tasted. Cooked to order—just the way you like it.

Plus, you can enjoy breakfast burritos & tacos and a full bar from open to close. We offer catering for every size of event along with dine-in, take-out, and delivery because life is too short to not have options.

Address: 2314 Tyrone Blvd N North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Contest Rules:

  • How to enter - visit www.myq105.com and complete the online entry form.
  • When to enter - 10/6-10/31/25
  • How many winners are being selected - TWO (2) per week
  • What the prize is  - catering for your office up to 30 people
  • What the prize value is - $150
  • Who is providing the prize - Q105 & Torchy's Tacos of St. Pete

Click Here For General Contest Rules

