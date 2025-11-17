Listen To Q105 To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Snowcat Ridge

Get ready to step into a winter wonderland like no other! This season, Snowcat Ridge transforms into a sparkling holiday destination with Santa’s Christmas Lane where the sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas come to life.

Bring the whole family and make unforgettable memories as you stroll through a glowing landscape of holiday cheer, festive lights, and joyful surprises around every corner.

Highlights of Santa’s Christmas Lane:

Santa’s Cozy Cabin

Meet Santa Claus himself and share your Christmas wishes! Capture the moment with a keepsake photo and experience the magic of the season up close.

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Gather around as Mrs. Claus enchants guests of all ages with heartwarming holiday stories that will make your spirits bright.

Santa’s Gift Shoppe

Find the perfect holiday treasures for everyone on your list! Explore a festive market filled with unique gifts, keepsakes, and sweet surprises.

Peppermint Play Zone

Kids can jump into the fun in this candy-themed play area, full of activities, games, and laughter — a true paradise for the little ones!

Whether you’re sledding down the snow hill, sipping hot cocoa, or meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, Santa’s Christmas Lane at Snowcat Ridge is your ultimate holiday adventure!

Contest Rules: