Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To USF Vs. RiceOf

Enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to attend the last home game of the season. Catch USF vs. Rice on Saturday November 29, 2025 at…

smckenzie

Enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to attend the last home game of the season. Catch USF vs. Rice on Saturday November 29, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/25-11/26/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Register to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/26/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to USF vs. Rice
  • Prize Value: $60
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: USF
Football
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
at_work_network
ContestsAt Work Networksmckenzie
winner faq
ContestsContest Winner FAQRachel Pitts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect