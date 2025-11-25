Enter For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To USF Vs. RiceOf

Enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to attend the last home game of the season. Catch USF vs. Rice on Saturday November 29, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 11/25-11/26/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Register to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/26/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to USF vs. Rice
- Prize Value: $60
- Who Is Providing The Prize: USF