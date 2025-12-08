Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Billy Ocean

Get ready to go “Caribbean Queen” because we’re giving YOU the chance to see the legendary Billy Ocean live in concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall on March 5, 2026
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 12/8-12/12/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/12/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 6
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Billy Ocean at Ruth Eckerd Hall on 3/5/2026
- Prize Value: $48.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall