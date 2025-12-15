Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Boy George & Culture Club

Get ready for an unforgettable night of iconic hits, vibrant style, and pure 80s magic as Boy George & Culture Club take the stage at the Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa on February 18, 2026!
Experience legendary songs like “Karma Chameleon,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Time (Clock of the Heart)” and so many more—performed live by one of the most influential pop groups of all time.
📅 Event Details
Artist: Boy George & Culture Club
Date: February 18, 2026
Venue: Hard Rock Event Center – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 12/15-12/19/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/15-12/19/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Boy George & Culture Club
- Prize Value: $158.10
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock