Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Boy George & Culture Club

Get ready for an unforgettable night of iconic hits, vibrant style, and pure 80s magic as Boy George & Culture Club take the stage at the Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa on February 18, 2026 !

Experience legendary songs like “Karma Chameleon,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Time (Clock of the Heart)” and so many more—performed live by one of the most influential pop groups of all time.