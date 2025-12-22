‘He Was The Only Choice’ Why Jeremy Allen White Was Chosen for Springsteen Biopic

Bruce Springsteen and director Scott Cooper talked about why they selected Jeremy Allen White to play Springsteen in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” Their choice was based on White's resemblance to Springsteen and his natural charisma. Springsteen mentioned, "The minute they said film and somebody was going to have to portray me, I immediately thought of Jeremy."

Springsteen noticed the similarities between himself and White after watching “The Bear.” He commented, "There was some sort of physical resemblance, some sort of the way he carried himself," according to The Wrap. Cooper pointed out White's "humility and swagger." He highlighted White's "quiet confidence" necessary to capture Springsteen's essence.

White stars with Jeremy Strong, who plays Jon Landau. Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young are also in the movie. The cast includes Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz. White talked about getting the part, "Scott called me and... wanted to make a film about the musician."

The film explores Springsteen's challenges while working on his 1982 album, Nebraska. The story depicts his retreat to his ranch after facing burnout. Springsteen's wife, Patti, commented on White's performance with, "Oh my god, Bruce. Looks like when I first met you."

Additional roles were gradually filled throughout 2024. Jeremy Strong was one of the first to join. Others like Hauser and Young joined in June. Graham signed on in September. Gilbertson's involvement was announced later in the year. Background scenes were filmed in New Jersey to capture the 1980s vibe.

Springsteen and others talked about their involvement. Author Warren Zanes described the project as "pure pipe dream stuff." The movie's trailer launched in June 2025, highlighting its main stars.