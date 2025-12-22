Top 10 Movies to Watch While Flying

Have you ever peaked over the person next to you on a flight to see what they are watching? It's always a risky move since you never know what people are into. Some people are okay with watching adult-rated movies and shows while on flights despite who could be looking over their shoulder. Plus, you don't want to binge on anything that might make you anxious during your flight.. Like the pilot episode of 'Lost' or 'Snakes on a Plane'.

If you have travel plans for the upcoming holiday, here's a list of ten popular movies perfect for in-flight viewing.

Crazy Rich Asians

First up, "Crazy Rich Asians," directed by Jon M. Chu, follows Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu. As an economics professor, she deals with her boyfriend's wealthy family's many quirks. Set in Singapore, the movie captivates audiences with its charming visuals and intense family drama. This romantic comedy is often seen as essential airplane entertainment.

The Intern

"The Intern," a film by Nancy Meyers, offers a different vibe. Robert De Niro stars as Ben Whittaker, an intern at a fashion startup run by Anne Hathaway's character, Jules Ostin. It's loved for its heartwarming tale and simplicity, making it a great flight option.

When Harry Met Sally...

Rob Reiner's "When Harry Met Sally..." remains a classic. Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, it examines if men and women can just be friends. This iconic romantic comedy engages viewers, making it a fine choice to watch again. With the recent passing of Rob Reiner and his wife, this rewatch will definitely hit differently around the holidays.

Titanic

James Cameron's "Titanic," with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, presents an epic love story against a disaster backdrop. We said watching flight disasters would be bad before a flight, but not cruise ship disasters. Its long runtime suits long flights well.

Avengers: Infinity War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame" offer a thrilling spectacle. The lengthy saga keeps viewers hooked as the Avengers clash with Thanos.

Ocean's 8

For heist fans, "Ocean's 8" delivers a gripping story with Sandra Bullock leading an all-female team in a daring Met Gala heist. The star-studded cast promises great fun.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" remains delightful, focusing on a Greek-American romance and funny family dynamics. Written by Nia Vardalos, the movie bursts with heartfelt and unforgettable moments.

Mamma Mia!

"Mamma Mia!" provides musical cheer set on a beautiful Greek island. With beloved songs and dancing, it creates a lively, enjoyable setting for travel viewing. Just try not to dance in your seat!

Up in the Air

In "Up in the Air," starring George Clooney, viewers follow Ryan Bingham as he navigates job layoffs and a personal crisis. The film effectively blends comedy and drama.

Catch Me If You Can