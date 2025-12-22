Zooey Deschanel Recalls Close Call for Role in ‘Elf’

Zooey Deschanel nearly missed playing Jovie in "Elf" to Katie Holmes. She mentioned this during a recent "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Jon Favreau, the film's director, initially wanted Holmes for the role.

Deschanel met with Favreau, who told her, "We just offered it to Katie Holmes." She felt relieved, thinking she wouldn’t get the part. This meeting happened when Deschanel was 21. Auditioning can make aspiring actors nervous.

Katie Holmes didn't take the role due to a scheduling problem. Her engagements with "Dawson's Creek" and "Phone Booth" led to her exit. The casting team reached out again to Deschanel, who accepted the role.

Jovie's character evolved based on the actress, and the filmmakers were aware of Deschanel's musical abilities. Her cabaret act impressed them, shaping Jovie's singing scenes. Deschanel's songs, like "Baby, It’s Cold Outside," became iconic parts of the holiday movie.

Deschanel explained on "Call Her Daddy," "I think the character was kind of meant to be worked around whoever played her." She said her singing ability fit well with the character's growth.

Favreau incorporated Deschanel's singing into the script after discovering her talent. In one scene, she sings in the shower, joined by Will Ferrell's character, Buddy, outside the curtain. Deschanel told Entertainment Weekly that Ferrell surprised her with his singing, saying, "He said he wasn’t a singer, so I wasn’t expecting much... But his dad [Roy Lee Ferrell Jr] is a great musician. I should’ve known he’d be secretly good!"

Before getting the role, Deschanel appeared in "Almost Famous" and "Big Trouble." She and Holmes worked together in the 2002 film "Abandon." This adds another layer to the story behind the "Elf" casting.

"Elf" became a hit, earning $228.9 million worldwide on a $33 million budget. Over time, it became a holiday favorite, with Deschanel's Jovie being crucial. Her musical performance added depth to the character and enhanced the storyline.