Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Rod Stewart

Rock and roll legend Rod Stewart is coming to the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa on March 3, 2026, and you could be there for an unforgettable night of timeless hits…

Rock and roll legend Rod Stewart is coming to the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa on March 3, 2026, and you could be there for an unforgettable night of timeless hits and iconic performances!

With a career spanning decades, Rod Stewart has delivered some of the most beloved songs in music history. Get ready to sing along to classics like “Maggie May,” “Have I Told You Lately,” “Forever Young,” and many more.

📅 EVENT DETAILS

Artist: Rod Stewart
Date: March 3, 2026
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/5-1/9/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/5-1/9/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Rod Stewart @ Hard Rock March 3, 2026
  • Prize Value: $417
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock

