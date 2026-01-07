Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Mania: The Abba Tribute is coming to the Duke Energy Center for The Arts- Mahaffey Theater on January 16th. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
The ABBA Tribute returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Friday, January 16 at 7:30pm! The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute features an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers. For tickets and more info visit TheMahaffey.com
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/7-1/14/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/7-1/14/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Abba
- Prize Value: : $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater