Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Mania: The Abba Tribute is coming to the Duke Energy Center for The Arts- Mahaffey Theater on January 16th. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

The ABBA Tribute returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Friday, January 16 at 7:30pm! The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute features an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers. For tickets and more info visit TheMahaffey.com